Writers union ratifies its new contract with Hollywood and TV studios

(CNN) — Members of the Writers Guild of America union ratified a new contract with Hollywood and television studios, the WGA said in a statement released Monday.

Of the 8,525 valid votes cast, 99% of WGA members voted to ratify the new contract, which will last from September 25, 2023, through May 1, 2026, the release said.

“Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” said WGA West President Meredith Stiehm. “Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.”

WGA East President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen said that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers now needs to negotiate a fair contract with SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, which has been on strike since July.

“Until the studios make a deal that addresses the needs of performers, WGA members will be on the picket lines, walking side-by-side with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity,” she said.

In a statement, the AMPTP said the new contract represents “meaningful gains” for Hollywood’s writers.

“The AMPTP member companies congratulate the WGA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents meaningful gains and protections for writers. It is important progress for our industry that writers are back to work,” the organization said.

