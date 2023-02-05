This Valentines’ Day, propose at Cracker Barrel and you might just win free food for a year

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Love is in the air — and it smells like Cracker Barrel.

The restaurant chain has announced a romantic new venture for Valentine’s Day. Five lucky couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year, according to its website.

Here’s the catch: To have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each couple will need to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel location.

Interested couples need to post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between February 10th and 16th, according to the chain’s website. And they’ll have to include a caption that explains “why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.”

Candidates also need to hashtag their post with #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest and follow the restaurant’s official Instagram account, according to the website.

If you’re not ready to pop the question yet, Cracker Barrel also seems to have some more non-committal options available for Valentine’s Day. The chain is advertising an offer for`a free desert if you purchase two entrees during the days around Valentine’s Day.

