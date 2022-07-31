Want to get paid to go to the beach?

By Emmy Abbassi, CNN

Here’s your chance to earn some sand dollars.

Hotels.com is looking to hire a Retro Beach Motelier, who will visit several retro beach motels across the United States and enjoy oceanside views in 1950s style.

The itinerary is comprised of Hotels.com’s 10 best retro beach motels across America, including The Pearl Hotel in San Diego, California, and Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida. The list is based on guest ratings, overall design, value and location, the company said in a news release.

The motelier will be equipped with old school accessories, including SPF zinc, striped umbrellas, vintage sunnies, cooler and even a solar-powered AM/FM radio to enjoy some tunes. The job will comprise of offline activities, such as documenting the trip “for future generations” using a classic polaroid camera.

The professional vacationer will be given a $10,000 stipend to cover travel expenses, and a $5,000 salary to spend on classic beachside snacks, like salt water taffy, frozen custard and snow cones.

“Travelers these days tend to search for all-inclusive hotels and resorts when planning their summer getaways, but our Retro Beach Motelier is out to prove that beach motels can be just as luxurious,” said Melissa Dohmen of Hotels.com. “These timeless motels are not only budget-friendly but will transport beachgoers — literally and figuratively — back in time to truly disconnect and relax.”

Those who don’t want to travel solo can bring a guest to join in on the fun.

To apply for the position, complete an online application. You’ll need to include your Instagram handle to show Hotels.com your photo snapping skills.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.