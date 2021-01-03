Fanduel suffers widespread outage on last day of NFL’s regular season

Money

Fanduel, the fantasy sports and online sports betting company, experienced outages on Sunday — the last day of regular season NFL games — preventing many of its customers from accessing its Sportsbook platform.

Reports of glitches began around 12:30 pm ET, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages. Users reported issues with logging in and accessing Fanduel’s app and website.

Fanduel tweeted that “all customers” were experiencing issues accessing Sportsbook but that the issue had been resolved by 2:40 pm. It wasn’t clear what caused the outage.

Football fans weren’t happy.

“You know I love you @FDSportsbook but your site can’t go down 10 minutes before NFL kickoff. Brutal,” wrote Twitter user Allan Bell.

Others reported that they were unable to withdraw bets they’d placed, and many posted screenshots showing the Fanduel site was undergoing “planned maintenance” that would last about six hours.

Fanduel, which is owned by Flutter Entertainment, did not immediately respond to request for comment. According to the company, Fanduel had 1.8 million active users as of November.

This isn’t the first time Fanduel has gone down on Game Day. In October the company suffered a “major service disruption” that caused downtime with its stat provider.

Sports betting has surged in popularity during the pandemic as more states legalize sports betting and major sports such as baseball, basketball and hockey saw a return in the summer.