March 2022 Student of the Month Winner

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Congratulations to Jasmine Villasenor for being KION-TV Student of the Month.

Villasenor is a senior at Gonzalez High School. She’s involve in community service interact club where they do community services like cleaning parks and streets. She’s also the president of the Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement MESA Club and part of Future Farmers of America, or 4H Club, and an athlete.

