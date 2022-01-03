December 2021 Student of the Month Winner

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Congratulations to Nicholas Vela for being KION-TV Student of the Month.

Nicholas Vela is an 11th-grade student at Rancho San Juan High School in Salinas. He is in the top three of his class with a G.P.A of 4.2.

Nicholas is passionate about making a difference in the community, especially bringing the student voice and perspective to school and community leaders with the interest that they make decisions in the best interests of students.

Nicholas has over 250 hours of community service including support to families that are experiencing homelessness, tutoring young children, and an event to re-establish the habitat for monarch butterflies. He is an ASB officer, Vice President of the Puente Club, and his school's representative to the School Board.

Nicholas’ passion is music and DJing and his favorite gig of all time was playing at a dance for students with special needs. Nicholas aspires to become a civil rights attorney and to establish a non-profit organization that supports students and families in need.

