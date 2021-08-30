Pet of the week: Meet JJ the kitten

Pets

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) JJ is a orange female tabby. She was originally found in King City with her mother and two littermates. The kittens had eye infections, then was put on meds and nursed back to health by South County Animal Rescue.

JJ was very shy at first but SCAR says she is ready to find her forever home as soon

as she is spayed. It says JJ has adapted well to family life and has been around three small dogs for the last several weeks.

If anyone is interested in giving JJ her forever home, they are welcome to visit SCAR'S facebook page.