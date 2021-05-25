Shelter warns of rise in distemper cases among Santa Cruz County animals

Pets

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter said it has seen an increase in the number of distemper cases among coyotes and raccoons in the county, and it is encouraging community members to get their pets vaccinated.

The shelter said animal control officers have responded to cases mainly located on the west side of Santa Cruz, but they are also starting to see the cases in Seabright.

The disease is contagious and affects a variety of animals, according to the shelter, but it does not have a known cure.

To prevent distemper in dogs, the shelter recommends getting them vaccinated, and it offers distemper/parvo vaccines.