Hollister Fire Department shares firework alternatives ahead of 4th of July

Holidays

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Due to concerns surrounding fireworks this year and the cancellation of many Central Coast events, the Hollister Fire Department is sharing firework alternatives ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks each year, and burns account for 44% of injuries treated in emergency rooms around the 4th of July.

Some firework alternatives include:

Glow sticks- They still glow in the dark, but they are safe for all ages. Children between the ages of 10 and 14 have the highest rate of firework injuries.

Noise makers- They allow users to be loud and proud without the same risk of injury or fires.

Outdoor movie night

Red, white and blue silly string

Crafts with the family

A birthday party for the United States

The National Fire Protection Association also reports that sparklers account for about a quarter of all firework-related emergency room visits. About half of the firework-related injuries seen in emergencies were extremities, including hands, fingers or legs. About a third of injuries were to the eye or other parts of the head.