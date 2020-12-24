Las Vegas officials to blow up 2020 sign to celebrate the New Year

Holidays

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- See you later, 2020.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced it will celebrate the riddance of 2020 by imploding a sign with the year via livestream before welcoming 2021.

Instead of taking to the Las Vegas Strip, revelers can log on to visitlasvegas.com, or the Vegas Facebook page or YouTube channel, on Dec. 31 for a livestream countdown to midnight with a live DJ.

When the countdown clock strikes zero on 2020, LVCVA said 2020 will be "literally blown away" by blowing it up before ushering in 2021 with confetti, streamers and fireworks.

“We know that celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is a bucket list item and a long-held tradition,” LVCVA president and CEO Steve Hill said. “Although many visitors from around the country and the world will not be able to join us in person to turn the calendar, this virtual event will allow us to share our enthusiasm and excitement with Vegas fans near and far as we look toward a brighter 2021.”

The physical event will not be open to the public. LVCVA previously announced that it would forego the usual New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip due to COVID-19.