California Rodeo Salinas Carnival returns providing escape from heat and emphasizing ride safety

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Rodeo Salinas Carnival has returned for 2023 providing attendees a fun escape with rides, games and food. While some Central Coast areas are seeing rising temperatures, organizers are touting it as an escape from the heat.

“We are one of the coolest stops on the road, the rodeo circuit and so what that allows us to do is that when folks come in from other places, it's usually hotter there than it is here," Carnival Committee Chair Danny Little said.

Organizers said, last year's 10-day event brought in over 10,000 attendees.

"Our pre-sale this year looks like it's going to be strong again. So we're expecting a really good attendance this year," Little said.

“I've never been to a carnival so this is my first time and [my friends] convinced me to be here," attendee Aaron Sanchez said.

“When we knew the fair was going to open today. Like we went home and straight got ready," attendee Eileen Gomez said.

With all the carnival rides, some wonder what's done to ensure the they're safe to ride.

"The process is built in so that they do inspections on the build and on the takedown, and make sure that everything is in good working order, and that it's safe for everybody to ride," Little said.

Little adds state permits and additional yearly inspections are required to run the carnival.

On Tuesday, they'll also be holding their special kids carnival. Little said its a chance for kids with special needs and their families to enjoy the carnival without the crowds, lights and rushing atmosphere. It's set to take place 10 a.m. to noon.

You can find more information on the carnival on the California Salinas Rodeo website.