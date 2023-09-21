Hollister sees some of the worst air qualities on the Central Coast, what schools are doing for student safety

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) - People in Hollister saw some of the worst air quality on the Central Coast. School districts there working to keep students and staff safe.

According to the fire and smoke map at one point Hollister had an AQUI of 154 bringing it to the unhealthy category at around 9 in the morning. Parents of students here, concerned.

"Air quality is is a major thing that we need to be able to breathe," said Herold Lusk, a parent at Hollister High School.

KION checked in with school districts in San Benito county to see what safety measures it’s has for students and staff.

"It hit its high at about 153, which is in the unhealthy zone. And so, when we look at that, what we need to do is look at protections for both our students and our staff members," said Cindi Krokower, director of Human Resources at San Benito High School District.

Hollister High School says it’s trying to keep students inside.

"So for our students in that unhealthy range outdoor exercise we can't do. So we immediately notified our teachers to make sure that p.e. classes were indoors in the gymnasiums," said Krokower.

They are also taking safety measures with staff members.

"For example, our grounds workers, and we provide them with respirators that they can 95 masks because they are out exerting themselves outdoors," said Krokower.

Lusk has a son at Hollister High School, says he is glad the school district is taking precautions.

"Education is important. We just got to remember that. So, I think outside, inside, we just got to make sure that we make it suitable for our kids to get an education," said Lusk.