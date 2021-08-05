Health Officials: Santa Cruz County COVID-19 case rate more than doubled in past two weeks

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Health officials said the Delta variant of COVID-19 has dramatically changed the impact of the virus in the county, and data shows that the county's case rate has doubled in the past two weeks.

Officials said modeling projections show that the trend of increasing case numbers and increases in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is expected to continue, and they said the virus is spreading faster than they have seen before.

In a statement, the county said there have been some cases of people who got a COVID-19 vaccine who have gotten the Delta variant, but they said the cases tend to be mild. Health officials still say all three COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the US effectively prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.

“The most important thing people can do to stop this pandemic and the spread of the Delta variant is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Gail Newel, County Health Officer. “The highest number of cases with the most severe outcomes are happening in places with low vaccination rates.”

Central Coast counties recommend masks indoors

Central Coast health officials, including those in Santa Cruz County, are recommending indoor mask use in public places for everyone, even if they are vaccinated. To learn more about where to get a vaccine, visit the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency website here.