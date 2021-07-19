Central Coast colleges address the rise of the Delta variant ahead of fall semester

Top Stories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Central Coast colleges are addressing the rise of the Delta variant and its possible impact on both students and faculty ahead of the fall semester.

Around the country and in California, health officials report a rise in cases, and many attribute it to the variant.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia is speaking with administrators at UC Santa Cruz and Hartnell College about the measures they are taking to curb the spread and will have a full report tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.