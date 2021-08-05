California issues two new public health orders, including vaccine requirement for health care workers

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) In response to an increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the Delta variant and in an effort to protect residents and workers, the California Department of Public Health issued two public health orders.

The first order requires workers in healthcare settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

NEW: California will now require workers in healthcare settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30th. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 5, 2021

The CDPH says the order builds on Newsom's recent announcement that requires state workers, workers in health care settings or workers in high-risk congregate settings to show proof of full vaccination or be tested for COVID-19 at least once every week.

"As we continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it's important that we protect the vulnerable patients in these settings," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "Today's action will also ensure that health care workers themselves are protected. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic."

The second public health order requires hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities to verify that visitors are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within the 72 hours before the visit. The CDPH said it will also update guidance for visitors to other long-term care facilities soon.

Workers may have options for paid time off to get vaccinated, including through COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave. The state is also encouraging facilities to provide resources to answer questions about vaccines to workers.

The CDPH reports that 76.7% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but says there has been an increase in the number of people getting the virus and being admitted to the hospital. The CDPH said most of them are unvaccinated.