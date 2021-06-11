Two Monterey County residents win $50,000 as part of Vax for the Win program

Coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KION)

UPDATE 6/11/2021 11 a.m. Fifteen vaccinated Californians have been chosen to win $50,000 as part of the state's Vax for the Win program.

Winners are in the following counties:

Monterey

Sacramento

Alameda

Los Angeles

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Fresno

San Diego

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Riverside

Orange

Kern

Santa Clara

The state also chose 15 winners last week. The state was not able to contact two of them, so two new winners were chosen. One of them was in Monterey County, bringing the total number of winners in Monterey County to two.

Each winner was assigned a number, and only the number and county were read during the drawing. Winners will have the option to decide whether they want to be named publicly.

On Tuesday, the day the state is set to move past the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system, another 10 people will be chosen to receive $1.5 million each.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing the next 15 winners of the state's Vax for the Win program.

Each of the winners will receive $50,000 as part of the $116.5 million vaccine incentive program. Last week, the Governor announced the first 15 winners, and the closest ones to the Central Coast were in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Clara County. One of last week's winners is expected to be at Thursday's announcement.

The state was not able to get ahold of two of last week's winners, so new winners were chosen in Sacramento and Monterey Counties to get the prize instead, according to the CBS affiliate in Sacramento.

On Tuesday, the day the state is set to move past the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system, another 10 people will be chosen to receive $1.5 million each.

Vaccinated Californians are automatically entered into the drawing, but employees of certain government agencies, incarcerated residents, those living outside of California and those who got a vaccine outside of California are not eligible.