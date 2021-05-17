California to maintain mask mandate until June 15

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health confirmed in a media call Monday morning that it will keep its current mask mandate in place for several more weeks.

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state will move to align with CDC guidelines on June 15, when the state is expected to move away from the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and lift capacity limits.

Ghaly said the extra time allows for time to prepare for the change and more time for people who have waited to get a vaccine.

The CDC released updated guidance last week saying that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors with a few exceptions. Currently, in California, masks are not required in most outdoor settings except for crowded areas for vaccinated people and whenever physical distancing can be maintained in less crowded areas for non-vaccinated people, but masks are still required indoors.

Masks will still be required in schools even after June 15.