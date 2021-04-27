California to align with CDC on outdoor mask guidance

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The CDC issued an update on its guidance for wearing masks outdoors, and it now says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear them outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Those who are unvaccinated may also go outside without masks in some situations as well. The CDC recommends that they wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people and when at outdoor restaurants.

The agency still recommends masks at indoor places.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a response to the update, saying that state guidance will align with CDC recommendations.

“California has made incredible progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19, resulting in the lowest positivity rate in the country. And we have administered more than 28 million vaccine doses, including almost 6 million to those who live in our hardest-hit communities. After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking recommendations, and with science and data as our guide, we are moving to align California’s guidance with these common-sense updates. While more than half of Californians 16 and older are partially or fully vaccinated, many others are still not vaccinated, and the threat of variants remains. We need to remain vigilant and continue public health prevention measures – like wearing masks when appropriate and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter," his office wrote in a statement.

President Joe Biden also addressed the update and urged Americans to get vaccinated in order to return to a more normal lifestyle.