CDPH: Breweries, wineries and distilleries allowed to open in purple tier starting Saturday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health updated its guidance for the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, and new business sectors will soon be allowed to open in the purple and red tiers.

Starting on Saturday, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve food will be allowed to reopen outdoors with modifications in the purple and red tiers. Reservations will be required and customers will have a 90-minute time limit. Service on-site will need to end by 8 p.m.

Up to this point, breweries and distilleries that do not serve meals have not been allowed to open in the purple and red tiers.

In the orange tier, counties can allow for indoor operations at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the yellow tier, capacity goes up to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve food will still need to follow restaurant guidance.

Bars that do not serve meals are not included. They will be closed in the purple and red tiers and may start operating outdoors in the yellow tier.

The CDPH said it is in the process of updating guidance, but the current guidance for wineries and tasting rooms will also apply to breweries and distilleries.

Read the current guidance for wineries and tasting rooms below.