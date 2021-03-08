VA Palo Alto opens vaccine eligibility to all enrolled veterans

Coronavirus

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KION) VA Palo Alto announced Monday that is expanding COVID-19 eligibility to include any enrolled veteran who wants one.

The health care provider is offering the Moderna vaccine at its Marina, Stockton and San Jose clinics.

In its last update Friday, VA Palo Alto said it has vaccinated 1,400 veterans during its clinics at the MG Gourley VA Clinic in Marina. It is scheduled to provide an additional 400 doses during a clinic this coming Friday.

To register for an appointment, call 650-496-2535 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.