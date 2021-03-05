California prepares for limited reopening of amusement parks, outdoor stadiums

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) State officials announced Friday that they are updating guidance in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, and it will allow some businesses, such as amusement parks and outdoor stadiums, to reopen with limitations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that as we learn more about the transmission of COVID-19 and how it behaves, the state can make adjustments to allow the return of some activities.

Dee Dee Myers with the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development added that with increased vaccine distribution and the measures that have been taken to prevent the spread of the virus, now seems to be a good time to provide information about opening some sectors of the economy.

Starting on April 1, amusement parks, stadiums and outdoor entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen with limitations. Only California residents will be allowed to visit these businesses.

Amusement parks will no longer be divided based on size, so parks like Disneyland would be included in the guidance. They will need to remain closed if they are located in a purple tier county, but in the red tier, they can operate at 15% capacity. Indoor dining at parks will still be closed in the red tier. When counties move into the orange tier, amusement parks can increase capacity to 25%, and capacity can increase to 35% in the yellow tier.

Outdoor sporting events will also be allowed to resume on April 1. Counties in the purple tier can allow for 100 people are fewer with advanced registration and no concessions. When counties get to the red tier, capacity can increase to 20% and concessions may be offered primarily in-seat. Capacity will increase to 33% in the orange tier and 67% in the yellow tier.

To make sure that only California residents are in attendance, advanced registration will be done online.

Read the updated guidance below.