CVS adds third Monterey County location for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) CVS Health announced Tuesday that it would begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 100 of its locations, including two in Monterey County, but the number has grown and now includes a third Monterey County location.

The company said there will be a site in Salinas in addition to the ones in Monterey and Carmel, but did not say which CVS location in the city.

After the locations in Monterey and Carmel were announced, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors expressed concerns about the cities selected and sent a letter to CVS Health President and CEO saying the locations were not in areas most accessible to the most vulnerable residents.

"We support the Program, but we believe it must be administered equitably to ensure it does not exacerbate the alarming trend we are seeing in the County and across the country of COVID-19 spreading through communities of color at higher rates," they wrote.

On Thursday, CVS Health shared a statement with KION describing how cities were chosen and saying there will also be a location in Salinas.

"As part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, CVS Health has been allocated a limited amount of vaccine supply for the 11 states that have currently been announced. Specific CVS Pharmacy locations within these 11 states have been chosen based on population density and demographics including the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index, with the goal of reaching the most in-need populations. In California, CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on February 12 at more than 120 CVS Pharmacy locations across the state, including Salinas in Monterey County, and Palo Alto, San Jose, Santa Clara, and Mountain View in Santa Clara County. As more vaccine supply becomes available, we expect to add more locations and appointments statewide." Monica Prinzing, Sr. Communications Consultant, Western Region

The spokesperson did not say whether there will be a location in Santa Cruz County when asked.