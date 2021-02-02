CVS to administer vaccines at locations that include two Monterey County cities

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) CVS announced that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 100 of its locations in California, including some in Monterey County.

The vaccines will be given to those who are eligible on Feb.11, and appointments are expected to be available booking on Feb. 9.

The pharmacy chain said two locations that will be offering vaccines are in Monterey and Carmel, but did not specify which stores.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

CVS said it hopes to eventually have vaccines available at locations around the country and have the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots every month.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines directly to retail pharmacies on Feb. 11, and CVS said it is expecting about 81,900 doses for the state.

To register for an appointment, use the CVS pharmacy app or call customer service at 800-746-7287.