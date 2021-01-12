California considers expanding vaccine priority groups following federal guidance

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/12/2021 2:15 p.m. Federal vaccine guidance has expanded to include people aged 65 and older as a priority group, and the state's workgroups are meeting to discuss the change.

According to the Office of the Governor of California and Dr. Mark Ghaly, the Health and Human Services Secretary, the state's vaccine workgroups are meeting to look into it and discuss broadening priority groups to include everyone aged 65 and older. They will meet Tuesday, and Ghaly said more information is expected in the next day.

In Ghaly's update Tuesday, he said there has been a downward trend in the positivity rate between the 7-day and 14-day averages, which he said is a good post-holiday sign. He also said hospitalizations are up 5.5%, but that is the lowest increase the state has seen since October.

The Federal guidance to vaccinate 65+ is important. We must get #COVID19 vaccines out of the freezer and to Californians.



Today, we asked our vaccine workgroups to look into that guidance & broaden our priority groups to 65+ ASAP. More to come. #EndThePandemic — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 12, 2021

PREVIOUS STORY: California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is providing an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there were more than 2.7 million confirmed cases statewide as of Jan. 10. 29,965 Californians have died.