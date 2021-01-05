More than 10% of all Central Coast COVID-19 deaths reported in 2021

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) More than 10% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties have been reported since the start of the new year, according to data released by county health officials.

On Dec. 31, Monterey County had 193 reported deaths, Santa Cruz County had 83 and San Benito County had 29. Those numbers now stand at 216, 91 and 34. The 36 new cases out of the 341 total brings the percentage of deaths since Dec. 31 to about 10.5%.

In the past 24 hours, Monterey County has reported 20 new deaths, Santa Cruz County has reported 8 and San Benito County reported 5. The total number of deaths in the past 24 hours amounts to 33, about 9.7% of all deaths reported on the Central Coast since the start of the pandemic.