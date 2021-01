Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig confirmed with KION that she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.

Craig said she has informed everyone she has been in contact with about the test result so they can self-quarantine.

Because City Hall is currently closed to the public, Craig said she has not interacted with with many people there.

Craig was sworn in as mayor last month.