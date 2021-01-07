Monterey County DA’s Office issues temporary restraining order against Aloha Coffee

Health

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced that it has issued a temporary restraining order against Aloha Coffee and Cafe in Monterey, forcing it to close.

The DA's Office said it issued the order after repeated face covering order violations. Under the order, the business will be required to close until it can get a valid food service permit and comply with public health orders.

Aloha Coffee's food service permit was revoked after the DA's Office said the business violated face covering orders over the course of several months.

The DA's Office said it decided to issue the order because Aloha Coffee had an unfair business advantage by violating health orders and permit requirements.

The order will remain in effect until the Court decides to end it.