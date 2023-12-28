Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.

According to a petition filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by CNN, Cher is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, alleging that he “is currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to the documents. “Petitioner [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The 47-year-old is the son of Cher and her former husband, the late rocker Gregg Allman.

Gregg Allman and Cher were married from 1975 to 1979. He died in 2017 at the age of 69 due to liver cancer complications.

The petition filed by Cher states that her son is set to receive funds from a trust by the end of the year. It also states that the 77-year-old singer and actress has “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

“Petitioner [Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing states.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher told People magazine in October, referring to her son’s substance abuse.

“I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children,” she said. “You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

Cher is also the mother of Chaz Bono.

A hearing has been scheduled in March, according to court documents. CNN is working to determine if Allman has legal representation.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Cher for further comment.

