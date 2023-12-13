Hilary Duff announces she’s expecting her fourth child

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Hilary Duff is growing her family.

Duff revealed on Instagram Tuesday she is expecting her fourth baby, adding a pic of her bump. It’s her third child with husband Matthew Koma.

“Been trying to hide this thing for a minute,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Koma also shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Baby #4 is loading…” He jokingly tagged the location as “Vasectomy Clinic.”

The couple are parents of 4-year-old daughter, Banks, and 2-year-old daughter, Mae. Duff shares a son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff also shared their family Christmas card.

“So much for silent nights,” a message on the card reads. “Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew.”

The back of the card read, “Happy Holidays. Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Duff’s famous friends congratulated her, with Lucy Hale writing, “Ahh Congrats you guys!” Elle Fanning commented, “woohoooo.”

