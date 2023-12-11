Golden Globes 2024: See the full list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards are being revealed Monday morning.

Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama are announcing the nominees across 27 categories, honoring film and television.

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 7 on CBS and Paramount+.

See below for a full list of categories and check back for live updates.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson,” Abbott Elementary”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series Drama

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Past Lives”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

