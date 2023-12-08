Def Leppard and Journey announce co-headlining 2024 tour

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Get ready to rock.

Def Leppard and Journey have announced they’re co-headlining a stadium tour. They last teamed up on a 2018 joint tour.

The latest tour will see the groups tour in North America in summer 2024.

Also joining the shows on select dates will be Cheap Trick, Heart and Steve Miller Band.

The tour kicks off July 6 in St. Louis and will run through September 8, stopping in 23 cities until ending in Denver.

Cheap Trick is scheduled to perform on the opening and closing dates. Steve Miller Band will play multiple shows, and Heart will join for three shows.

Def Leppard toured with Mötley Crüe this year.

In a joint statement, the band members from Journey said, “No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music.”

Presale for the tour begins December 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

