Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean announce birth of their first child

(CNN) — Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, welcomed a baby boy last month, the pair announced on social media.

The pair broke the news on their individual Instagram accounts on Tuesday, sharing the same black-and-white image of their hands holding that of their month-old son, who is wrapped up in a blanket.

Ballas announced the baby’s name as Banksi Wylde Ballas and his date of birth as November 5, adding: “Welcome to Earth my son.”

Jean, whose real name is Britney Jean Carlson, wrote: ”Happy one month sweet boy. You are so loved.”

The pair revealed that they were expecting back in June, when they posted a short video clip online saying that they had made a “tiny human.”

Banksi’s arrival came after a heartbreaking loss for the pair, who perform as a musical duo under the name Alexander Jean. Two months ago, they revealed on their YouTube channel that they suffered a miscarriage last year.

They referred to their loss in a video for a song called “Rainbow,” which they said “is for anyone that has experienced loss in any form,” adding: “We hope it brings whoever listens some kind of peace.”

The couple’s new addition was welcomed by social media star Charli D’Amelio, who, partnered by Ballas, won the previous season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Responding to the new father’s Instagram post, she wrote “CONGRATULATIONS!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!!!!,” followed by six heart emojis.

On Tuesday night, the pair were back together on the dancefloor as guest performers for the season 32 finale, dancing to Rick James’ 1981 hit “Give It to Me Baby.”

