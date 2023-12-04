Tom Hanks once ‘worked for Cher’ as a hotel bellman in the ’70s

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Hanks had an interaction with Cher long before he became an Oscar-winning actor.

Hanks appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” alongside Cher, Julia Roberts and Timothée Chalamet, where he talked about his time working at a hotel in the 1970s.

“I have worked for Cher. I was a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel,” he said, surprising Cher. “You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, ‘Hey, run this up to Cher’s room,’ so I did. I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, ‘Yeah, that’s it. Thanks, kid.’ And that was it.”

He calculated that the encounter happened in 1975 or 1976.

Hanks admitted he’s a fan of the singer, telling her that “Mamma Mia! 2” was “motion picture perfection.”

Chalamet added his own thoughts on Cher, shouting out her Oscar-winning performance in “Moonstruck,” while Roberts called out her work in “Silkwood.”

“I think we should all go to the theater and watch Cher’s movies right now,” Hanks added.

