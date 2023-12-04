A new threat emerges in trailer for ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — A new trailer for “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” promises new monster-sized battles.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” director Adam Wingard returns for the latest installment, as do stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle.

According to an official synopsis, “This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

The franchise started in 1954 with Ishirō Honda’s “Godzilla.” The latest film will be the 38th in the franchise.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2024. The Warner Bros. film, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

