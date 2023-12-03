‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from heart attack

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Mark Sheppard says he’s lucky to be alive after experiencing a cardiac emergency.

The “Supernatural” actor said in a post to Instagram that he collapsed in his kitchen on Friday.

“Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker (sic),” he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “LAD” refers to the left anterior descending artery, which supplies blood to the front left side of the organ.

A heart attack due to blockage in this location is often called a “widow maker,” according to the American Heart Association.

Sheppard said that if it weren’t for his wife, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center’s staff, “I wouldn’t be writing this.”

“My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote.

A representative for Sheppard confirmed the actor is on the mend.

Sheppard is known for his time on “Supernatural” as Crowley, a villainous fan-favorite character he portrayed from 2009-2017. He’s also known for appearing as Romo Lampkin in the sci-fi TV series “Battlestar Galactica.”

“You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You’ve impressed us, okay,” Sheppard’s “Supernatural” co-star Misha Collins wrote in the comments. “Heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.”

Kim Rhodes, another one of Sheppard’s “Supernatural” co-stars, also shared her support for the actor in the comments writing, “Thank you for staying.”

The good news, according to Sheppard, is that he’s on the road to recovery.

“I feel great. Humbled once more,” he wrote.

