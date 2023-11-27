Jennifer Lopez announces ‘This Is Me…Now’ release date

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez’s first solo album in a decade officially has a release date.

Lopez made the announcement Monday in her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

“THIS IS ME…NOW, HEAR IT. SEE IT. LIVE IT,” the announcement reads. “The Musical Experience Begins 2.16.24.”

The same day the album drops, “This Is Me … Now: The Film” will arrive on Prime Video. Lopez shared a teaser over the weekend on social media and another clip on Monday.

Lopez also announced that “Can’t Get Enough,” the album’s first single, will release Jan. 10.

The actress/singer/producer marked the 20th anniversary of the release of her “This Is Me…Then” album to announce her upcoming album, which features “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals.”

“This Is Me…Now shines a spotlight on her tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on,” according to a press release.

The original album, “This Is Me…Then,” was released in 2002 and featured her hit single “Jenny From the Block,” as well as a special song about her now husband Ben Affleck, titled “Dear Ben.”

This Is Me…Now” includes a track titled, “Dear Ben pt. ll.”

“I’m not one of these tortured artists,” Lopez told Vogue last year. “Yes, I’ve lived with tremendous sadness, like anybody else, many, many times in my life, and pain. But when I make my best music or my best art is when I’m happy and full and feel lots of love.”

Lopez and Affleck married almost 20 years after they first split as a couple.

Her last album, titled “A.K.A.,” was released in 2014.

