Cameron Diaz says rockstar husband Benji Madden writes ‘bangers’ for their daughter

Cameron Diaz thinks her husband Benji Madden’s next “anthem” should go on a kids album.

On Wednesday, Diaz appeared on “The Tonight Show” and told host Jimmy Fallon that at home, the Good Charlotte musician writes “bangers” for their daughter Raddix.

The songs Madden “makes up” at home for Raddix are so good, Diaz said, that she’s even suggested that he “do a kids album.”

“He has the best songs,” she said, adding, “they play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words.”

The “Mask” actress went on to say that Madden “has some bangers, I’m telling you. I’m like, whoa… That’s catchy!”

“It’s the sweetest thing ever, it really is. It kills me,” she gushed.

Good Charlotte, the pop-punk band made popular in the aughts, includes Madden and his brother Joel. The band performed on Saturday in Las Vegas at the When We Were Young festival.

Diaz said she was present for Madden’s show at the festival, and was impressed by the tens of thousands of concertgoers who were “singing every word to their songs – it was so wild.”

“I was like, oh right, you do that too,” she joked, adding, “he’s like, Benj at home being the best dad ever, running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he’s like, yeah, alright…”

Diaz and Madden wed at their home in Los Angeles in 2015.

They announced the birth of their daughter Raddix in 2020 on Instagram, saying in a statement, “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

