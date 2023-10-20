Rolling Stones perform star-studded surprise set at album release party

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The Rolling Stones performed at a New York City club to celebrate the release of their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

The band hit Racket NYC to perform their first album of new material in eighteen years. Questlove played DJ as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took the stage. They performed seven songs from the new album, along with some classic hits.

Jagger told the crowd the band would “play some old, and we’re gonna play some new.”

The setlist included “Shattered,” “Angry,” “Whole Wide World,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Bite My Head Off,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

At one point Lady Gaga joined the band on stage to perform their single “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

There was a celebrity packed crowd in the house that included Trevor Noah, Daniel Craig, Elvis Costello, Chris Rock and more.

“Hackney Diamonds” is their first studio set of new material since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.”

