Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado have released a new song

(CNN) — Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado are keeping it going with new music.

The three released a new single on Friday, titled “Keep Going Up,” It’s been 16 years since the trio collaborated on 2007’s “Give It to Me.”

“It’s here ‘Keep Going Up’! Now available everywhere @timbaland @justintimberlake,” Furtado wrote on Instagram.

Timbaland also announced the new music on Instagram, writing, “Let me be your DJ Labor Day Weekend. SONG OUT NOW we finally here!”

Chelsea Handler was excited for the release, writing on Timbaland’s post, “Love this. Let’s go!” Natasha Bedingfield called the three the “Holy Trinity.”

Furtado and Timbaland also reference their hit “Promiscuous” on the song. While that song features Timbaland saying, “How you doing, young lady? That feeling that you giving really drives me crazy, the new song has him asking, “How you been young lady? Does the feeling still drive you crazy?”

Along with the song, the three also released behind the scenes footage in the recording studio, even though Furtado contributed to the song remotely.

In August, Timbaland revealed “Keep Going Up” would soon be released.

