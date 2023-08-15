Darren Kent, actor in ‘Game of Thrones,’ dead at 39

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in “Game of Thrones” among other titles, has died. He was 39.

The news was confirmed by his London-based agency Carey Dodd Associates, who posted the news on social media, early Tuesday morning:

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend”

The agency’s post on Instagram added, “Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey.”

Samantha Dodd confirmed Kent’s age at the time of his passing to CNN. No cause of death was disclosed.

Kent appeared as a goatherder in a memorable 2014 episode of the hit show “Game of Thrones.” His first screen credit came a decade earlier, in the original series “Shameless.”

Other film credits include the Kiefer Sutherland 2008 horror film “Mirrors” and 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman.” On television, Kent acted in “Community” and the BBC’s “EastEnders.”

Kent also appeared as the ‘Yes’ Corpse in this year’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” According to his IMDb page, the actor had six upcoming titles in development, including several shorts and the feature “What I Know.”

