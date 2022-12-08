Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Jerrod Carmichael has been named host of the 2023 Golden Globes.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Carmichael rose to fame in the 2014 comedy film, “Neighbors.” Later that same year, he released his first HBO stand-up comedy special, “Love at the Store,” directed by Spike Lee. Most recently he made his directorial debut with “On the Count of Three,” in which he starred, along with Tiffany Haddish, J. B. Smoove, Lavell Crawford and Henry Winkler.

The Globes ceremony set for January comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was marred with controversy. Last year’s event was untelevised after NBC temporarily ended its decades-long relationship amid mounting questions over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members.

In September, when it was announced that the show would be returning to NBC, a press release at the time stated that it would be a one-year agreement.

The HFPA has in recent months added 103 new voters and has touted that its voting body is “now 52% female” and “51.5% racially and ethnically diverse.”

Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards be announced on December 12.

CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.