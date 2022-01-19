Valerie Bertinelli remembers her ‘soulmate’ Eddie Van Halen

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen never stopped loving each other.

The actress, author and Food Network star was by her ex-husband’s side, along with their son Wolfgang, when he died in 2020 at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Their relationship figured prominently in her new book, “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.”

She said during a recent appearance on “Today” that she and Van Halen, who were married from 1981 to 2007, had a great deal of love but also “went through a lot of hell as well.”

“We weren’t really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature,” she said. “But I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here.”

The pair went on to marry others, but Bertinelli writes in her book “The love we have always had for each other proved stronger and more resilient than anything else. We chose to remain friends and family.”

She told “Today” that Van Halen was one of her “soul mates.” She believes, she said, that it is possible to have more than one.

“I think that partly Wolfie is a soul mate of mine. When I think of soul mate, I think of souls that come here to experience this life on Earth together again and get to a higher place,” Bertinelli said. “I definitely, definitely know that was part of Ed. I loved his soul deeply.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.