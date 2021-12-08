Jennifer Lawrence had to explain G.O.A.T. to Meryl Streep

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The fact that Meryl Streep didn’t know what “G.O.A.T.” means proves that she is just that.

Jennifer Lawrence told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that while filming “Don’t Look Up” with Streep, the cast would “offhandedly call Meryl the G.O.A.T.” — abbreviation for the “greatest of all time.”

“And we were doing a photoshoot and I said something like G.O.A.T. and Meryl kind of said, ‘That’s right. Just tell the old goat where to go.'” Lawrence said. “I was like, ‘Meryl, you know that G.O.A.T. means greatest of all time, right?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, no!'”

Their costar, Jonah Hill, had a slightly different version of the story when he talked to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

According to him, Streep, who plays his mother in the film, is “cool” and the “best actor.”

He said that while doing press for the movie he used the complementary acronym to refer to her, which caused Streep to comment during a press conference ‘You know, Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week.’

Hill said Lawrence explained what it meant to Streep, who, he said, is “so cool, she wasn’t even offended by it!”

“Don’t Look Up” debuts in select theaters Friday and on Netflix December 24.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.