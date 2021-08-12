CBSLA: Britney Spears’s father agrees to step down as conservator of her estate

Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (KION and CBSLA) Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down as the conservator of her estate, according to the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.

Jamie Spears' lawyer reportedly filed legal documents saying, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Britney Spears' lawyer, Matt Rosengart, filed court documents asking a judge to expedite a hearing on her request to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate on Aug. 5, according to CBSLA.

Rosengart said that every day Jamie Spears is the conservator of his daughter's estate is "another day of avoidable harm."

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”