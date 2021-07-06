First Night Monterey set to return in-person on New Year’s Eve

Entertainment

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The annual First Night Monterey event is returning in person this year after being held online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration will be held on Dec. 31, 2021, with the theme "New Beginnings" after more than a year in the pandemic. It is expected to include 16 sites, 21 bands, 70 performances and plenty of food options.

It will start at 3 p.m. with Kids' Night Out on the lawn in front of Colton Hall with music, art and storytelling. At 5:30 p.m., the Twilight Parade begins on Alvarado Street. The Evening Festival of the Arts starts at 6 and will include musical performances and interactive art activities.

Tickets for the event are in the form of buttons with the New Beginnings and First Night 2022 image designed by a CSUMB student. They will be available in November online or at Safeway stores in Monterey County.