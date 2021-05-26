Disneyland allowing out-of-state visitors starting June 15

Entertainment

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KION) Disney Parks announced Wednesday that Disneyland will be open to more visitors starting June 15.

On that date, the same day that capacity limitations and social distancing requirements will be lifted in California, Disneyland will allow out-of-state visitors to begin returning to the park. They are now able to begin booking tickets.

Until that time, the park will only allow California residents into the park visiting in groups no larger than three households. Even when out-of-state visitors are allowed, the park will require face coverings.

The park also expanded its booking window to 120 days, giving visitors the opportunity to plan their trip earlier.