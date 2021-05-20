Rodeo’s Big Week Kick Off Concert with Toby Keith postponed to 2022

Entertainment

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) This year's Big Week Kick Off Concert at the California Rodeo Salinas was set to feature Toby Keith, but fans will need to wait another year.

The rodeo announced Thursday that the concert-- which was originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed to July 9, 2021-- is being postponed for a second time. The concert is now scheduled for July 15, 2022.

"The guidelines for hosting outdoor events in California this summer are still unknown and Keith has agreed to move the performance to 2022," the rodeo wrote in a statement.

Opening acts are expected to be announced later.

Those who had tickets for the 2020 concert can still use them for the 2022 concert, but refunds will be offered until June 3. Tickets for next year's show are currently not on sale.

