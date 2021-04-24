How to watch DMX’s memorial and funeral

Entertainment

DMX, the acclaimed New York rapper and actor, will be laid to rest this weekend.

The artist, born Earl Simmons, died at the age 50 on April 9 after suffering a heart attack in his New York home.

He burst onto the rap scene in the late 1990s with songs including “Get At Me Dog,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Party Up.” DMX was widely regarded as one of the reigning stars of hardcore hip hop.

The three-time Grammy nominee also had more than 40 acting credits, including “Romeo Must Die,” in which he starred alongside Aaliyah and Jet Li.

He will be honored with a memorial and funeral. Here’s how you can pay your respects:

What events are taking place?

DMX’s family and friends will host a “Celebration of Life Memorial” on Saturday, April 24 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

A private funeral and “Homegoing Celebration” will be held Sunday at an undisclosed church in New York.

Who can attend?

Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, only family and close friends will be allowed to attend both events, according to DMX’s official Instagram page.

However, fans can watch live coverage of both the memorial and funeral.

Where can I watch?

DMX’s “Celebration of Life Memorial” will be live-streamed on YouTube on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

His funeral and “Homegoing Celebration” will be covered by BET on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will air on BET and its YouTube channel.

“DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations,” Connie Orlando, BET executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy, said in a statement.

“The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX’s family during this difficult time.”