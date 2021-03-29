Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton visit Monterey over the weekend

Entertainment

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A fishing and whale watching company in Monterey had a couple of famous customers this past weekend.

Chris' Fishing and Whale Watching posted on Facebook that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went out with them Sunday.

According to the company, they caught 50 sand dabs and 17 crabs during the fishing trip.

Chris' Fishing and Whale Watching is located on Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey and offers guided fishing and whale watching tours in the Monterey Bay.

The pair also stopped for lunch at Cafe Fina in Monterey.