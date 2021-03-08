Critics Choice Awards 2021: See the full list of winners

Entertainment

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, which honor some of the best film and television of the year, were presented Sunday.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

FILM

Best Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland” — WINNER

“One Night in Miami”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” — WINNER

Best Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Way Back”

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — WINNER

Tom Hanks, “News of the World”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” — WINNER

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — WINNER

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — WINNER

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, “Palmer”

Ibrahima Gueye, “The Life Ahead”

Alan Kim, “Minari” — WINNER

Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Caoilinn Springall, “The Midnight Sky”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” –– WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising Young Woman” –– WINNER

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Father”

“First Cow”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland” — WINNER

“One Night in Miami”

Best Production Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank” — WINNER

“News of the World”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“Tenet”

Best Cinematography

“Da 5 Bloods”

“First Cow”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland” — WINNER

“Tenet”

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” –– WINNER

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“Promising Young Woman”

Best Editing

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Sound of Metal” — WINNER

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — WINNER

Best Hair and Makeup

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — WINNER

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Visual Effects

“Greyhound”

“The Invisible Man”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“Tenet” — WINNER

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Best Score

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul” — WINNER

“Tenet”

Best Song

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — “Husavik (My Home Town)”

“The Life Ahead” – “Io Si (Seen)”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — “Fight for You”

“One Night in Miami” — “Speak Now” — WINNER

“The Outpost” — “Everybody Cries”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — “Tigress & Tweed”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round”

“Collective”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari” — WINNER

“Two Of Us”

Best Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“The King of Staten Island”

“On the Rocks”

“Palm Springs” — WINNER

“The Prom”

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown” — WINNER

“The Good Fight”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Perry Mason”

“This Is Us”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors — “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor — “The Crown” — WINNER

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys — “Perry Mason”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski — “The Good Fight”

Olivia Colman — “The Crown”

Emma Corrin — “The Crown” — WINNER

Claire Danes — “Homeland”

Laura Linney — “Ozark”

Jurnee Smollett — “Lovecraft Country”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks — “Better Call Saul”

Justin Hartley — “This Is Us”

John Lithgow — “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies — “The Crown”

Tom Pelphrey — “Ozark”

Michael K. Williams — “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) — WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson — “The Crown” — WINNER

Cynthia Erivo — “The Outsider”

Julia Garner — “Ozark”

Janet McTeer — “Ozark”

Wunmi Mosaku — “Lovecraft Country”

Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul”

Best Comedy Series

“Better Things”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Mom”

“Pen15”

“Ramy”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso” — WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria — “Brockmire”

Matt Berry — “What We Do in the Shadows”

Nicholas Hoult — “The Great”

Eugene Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” –– WINNER

Ramy Youssef — “Ramy”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon — “Better Things”

Christina Applegate — “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco — “The Flight Attendant”

Natasia Demetriou — “What We Do in the Shadows”

Catherine O’Hara — “Schitt’s Creek” –– WINNER

Issa Rae — “Insecure”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner — “Mom”

Harvey Guillén — “What We Do in the Shadows”

Daniel Levy — “Schitt’s Creek” –WINNER

Alex Newell — “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Mark Proksch — “What We Do in the Shadows”

Andrew Rannells — “Black Monday”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson — “The Conners”

Rita Moreno — “One Day at a Time”

Annie Murphy — “Schitt’s Creek”

Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris”

Jaime Pressly — “Mom”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” — WINNER

Best Limited Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mrs. America”

“Normal People”

“The Plot Against America”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — WINNER

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

TV Movie

“Bad Education”

“Between the World and Me”

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

“Hamilton” — WINNER

“Sylvie’s Love”

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega — “Small Axe” — WINNER

Hugh Grant — “The Undoing”

Paul Mescal — “Normal People”

Chris Rock — “Fargo”

Mark Ruffalo — “I Know This Much is True”

Morgan Spector — “The Plot Against America”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett — “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel — “I May Destroy You”

Daisy Edgar-Jones — “Normal People”

Shira Haas — “Unorthodox”

Anya Taylor-Joy — “The Queen’s Gambit” — WINNER

Tessa Thompson — “Sylvie’s Love”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daveed Diggs — “The Good Lord Bird”

Joshua Caleb Johnson — “The Good Lord Bird”

Dylan McDermott — “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland — “The Undoing” — WINNER

Glynn Turman — “Fargo”

John Turturro — “The Plot Against America”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba — “Mrs. America” — WINNER

Betsy Brandt — “Soulmates”

Marielle Heller — “The Queen’s Gambit”

Margo Martindale — “Mrs. America”

Winona Ryder — “The Plot Against America”

Tracey Ullman — “Mrs. America”

Best Talk Show

“Desus & Mero”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Red Table Talk”

Best Comedy Special

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty”

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” –– WINNER

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun”

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” — WINNER

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything”

Best Short Form Series

“The Andy Cohen Diaries”

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler”

“Mapleworth Murders”

“Nikki Fre$h”

“Reno 911!”

“Tooning Out the News”